July 29 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 primary runoff election, City of Lawton Wards 3 and 4 City Council races, Central High School District race and the Town of Medicine Park election.
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight July 29.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at county election boards, including the Comanche County Election Board office in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.