ANADARKO — Caddo County voter registration deadline for Cement and Verden schools special elections will be Friday, Feb. 5, said Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell in press release.
The March 2 special election will have two school bond issues on the ballot.
Cement Public Schools will have two bond propositions on the ballot asking voters to incur an indebtedness worth $300,000. The bonds will be used to fund construct, equip, repair and remodel buildings, as well as purchase transportation equipment for the school district.
Verden Public Schools is requesting one bond valued at $250,000 for the purchase of transportation equipment.
All the bonds state the districts will collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, on taxable property in the school district.
Ferrell said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Feb. 5, Ferrell said. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after March 2.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Ferrell said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd Street, Ste. 112, Anadarko, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.