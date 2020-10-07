Residents have until Friday to register if they want to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Persons who are not registered to vote or need to change registration information may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form, postmarked no later than midnight Oct. 9. Registration application forms are available at all county election board offices, including the Comanche County Election Board, Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse at 315 SW 5th.
In addition, forms are available at any U.S. post office, public libraries and motor license agency. Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said applications also are available through the state election board website: www.elections.ok.gov.