ANADARKO — July 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 8 Carnegie special election, Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said.

Persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 1⁄2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote. Applications must be received by the Caddo County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, July 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but not processed until after the Aug. 8 Election.

