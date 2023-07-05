ANADARKO — July 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 8 Carnegie special election, Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said.
Persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 1⁄2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote. Applications must be received by the Caddo County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, July 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but not processed until after the Aug. 8 Election.
Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Ferrell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting applications should contact the county election board office immediately. The Caddo County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the county election board secretary to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Caddo County from a different county or state must complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to qualify for Caddo County elections. Those who have moved within the county may update their addresses online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or completing a voter registration application.
Applications may be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. They also are available at the county election board, or most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries.
Additional information is available by calling the election board at (405) 247-5001, emailing caddocounty@elections.ok.gov, or in person at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd, Anadarko. The election board is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.