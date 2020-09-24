Nearly 400 nominations were received in less than 24 hours for The Lawton Constitution’s “Best of SWOK” section which will be published late in October.
As part of this year’s contest, The Constitution has added an online portal where residents can nominate their favorite businesses and professionals in over 100 different categories. Nominations will continue until this Sunday at 5 p.m. and voting for winners will begin at 5:01.
Readers can also nominate and vote manually with ballots being printed in the newspaper. There is no cost to nominate a business or to vote, once voting opens this weekend.
Originally planned for April of this year, the “Best of SWOK” program was postponed due to the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, since many businesses were forced to close and weren’t accessible to their customers.