Volunteers got right to work at Lawton’s first “Leap of Kindness Day” Saturday.
In a show of support for veterans experiencing homelessness, a small but dedicated crew ripped out wallboard in the administrative area of the former Armed Services YMCA to make way for a proposed Veterans Resource Center at 402 SW B.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Michael Whitaker said he volunteered because his friend asked him to.
“He’s a veteran, and I’m a veteran,” Whitaker said.
His friend is retired Col. Glenn Waters, a former Fort Sill garrison commander who worked on the early stages of transferring the property to the City of Lawton. Waters said they will be attempting to get volunteers to continue working on the building the last Saturday of the month for the next few months, Waters said. Each workday will run from roughly 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“They can come down for 30 minutes or an hour. Whatever help they can provide will be greatly appreciated,” said Waters.
The goal is to get Lawton’s homeless population down to net zero, he said.
“We’re changing the term from ‘homeless veterans’ to ‘veterans experiencing homelessness.’ We don’t want that title on them permanently as a ‘homeless veteran,’” Waters explained.
Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, has been leading point-in-time counts of the homeless across a 16-county area. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires his agency to conduct one in late January each year, but the Soldier Family Council initiated an additional one in early fall that focuses more on veterans. In recent years this “I Count” campaign has been coupled with a Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down that provides immediate help for veterans who are identified as homeless.
Waters said six years ago Lawton had more than 100 veterans experiencing homelessness.
“We’re down to teens now,” he pointed out.
The “net zero” concept recognizes the possibility that an individual or family could go homeless at any time, but the safety net that the Lawton Housing Authority and Lawton Supportive Services provide will be there year-round to catch them.
“The facility hopefully will be up and running by July,” Waters said. “We have some volunteers working today to start doing some of the demolition to save some time and some money until we can raise more money to get the right professionals to come and help us prepare the facility.”
Jackson said the part they worked on Saturday is what will be the administrative area of the Veterans Resource Center. The plan is to migrate all the services that are currently in the Lawton Housing Authority building, 609 SW F, over to 402 SW B and pick up more services from other agencies that are aligning with the concept.
“Even now, we have two supportive services for veteran families programs that have aligned themselves with us. Right now we’re allowing for them to have space to meet with clients out of our building at the Lawton Housing Authority. Those programs are from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and both of those programs provide prevention and re-housing assistance, relocation assistance, for veterans who might be experiencing homelessness,” Jackson said.
Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers have been a huge boon for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jackson said that’s Section 8 housing with a case manager attached. The case manager is assigned here from the HUD office in Oklahoma City.
“The case manager will not only house them, that case manager will hold their hands for a while, help them create some income in the household, create stability in the household, look within the household to determine what all of the needs are so that once they transition from here and into permanent housing there’s less likelihood for them to return to the place of homelessness ever again,” Jackson said.
“The key for us is, when they get here, we want to do a complete assessment on them – everything from behavioral, physical, financial, where they stand and what their goals are – to help get them back into society and being functioning citizens again for us,” Waters said.
The Soldier Family Council is slated to discuss fundraising plans for the Veterans Resource Center in a meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Building 600 of the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee Blvd.
“We’re in need of donations, so if anyone would like to make any donations they can contact the Lawton Housing Authority. We have a fund set up just for the Veterans Resource Center,” Jackson said.