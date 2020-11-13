DUNCAN — Main Street Duncan, Inc. will install the Duncan Christmas Lights along Main Street from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Main Street Duncan annually hosts this volunteer event, maintains the Christmas lights and installs the lights. This year, Main Street has added new decorations and plans to unveil them Saturday. Volunteers will be served coffee prior to the event; snacks and drinks will be provided but ladders are needed.
“To hang the large snowflakes, we need volunteers to bring ladders,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director, “and we’re thrilled to host this event in light of all of this year’s activities.”
Social distancing will be maintained during the installation of the Christmas décor. Gloves and masks are available as well as hospital-grade cleaner for use between tools, ladders and such.
“The organization is going to great lengths to keep volunteers safe and we want to see these lights and décor installed to have some sense of normalcy this year,” said Ahlfenger. “We hope that since we are outside for most of this time, people will feel safe to volunteer”
To learn more about volunteering, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696 or visit the website at www.mainstreetduncan.net for information.