ELGIN — It only took about 45 minutes for 8,000 flags to be placed on the graves at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin Saturday morning. It was a true mission accomplished moment.
It seems a good cause will bring with it the volunteers to carry out the mission. Much like the men and women buried at the cemetery who served this country. It’s their self-sacrifice that’s the reason for Memorial Day.
Kurt Short, a retired Lawton Police Officer, said it was overwhelming to see so many come out to assist with his goal of making sure every grave was decorated with an American flag. He said over 200 people were there to help with his mission.
Along with individuals, Short said the MacArthur High School and Elgin Middle School students joined the Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Blackout Rucking Crew and other groups.
“I’m blown away,” he said. “I’m in love with this community.”
The community appears to be in love with a man who decides a mission and follows through.
Short had learned that organizations weren’t going to be allowed to place the flags at the graves as is tradition, due to the COVID-19 crisis. But individuals could complete the mission.
After setting up a GoFundMe page, Short said that within about 24 hours, the needed $5,400 for the flags’ purchase was raised.
Following a story in Friday’s edition of The Constitution and social media sharing spread his tale, he said the response came pouring in.
Elgin Middle School teachers Melissa Evon and Anita West said that about 30 of their kids and their families joined in Saturday morning. West said the student council had been wanting to do something for the cemetery for a while. This proved perfect opportunity.
Evon said that Short embodies what they try to teach the students.
“We appreciate him doing this,” she said. “We try to show kids that one person can make a difference.”