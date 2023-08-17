Cuffs

A Flower Mound volunteer firefighter was arrested and charged with drunk driving following a Tuesday night wreck with his fire truck and an ambulance.

John Thomas Barrett Beauchamp, 41, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you