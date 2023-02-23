FORT COBB — A Caddo County man is wanted for allegations he made a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb that caused a lockdown on Feb. 16.
FORT COBB — A Caddo County man is wanted for allegations he made a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb that caused a lockdown on Feb. 16.
Investigators said his “distinct speaking voice” gave him away.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Donald Steven Tee Jr., 34, of Fort Cobb, for a count of terrorism hoax, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Caddo County 911 Comm Center received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 16 regarding a possible active shooter at the tech center. The caller said “a couple of guys” had shot at his truck with an “AR-15” and that he was hiding from the shooters in the front parking lot at the school, the warrant affidavit states.
Law enforcement responded and the entire campus was put on lockdown for a search for an active shooter. No evidence was found that a vehicle had been shot or that shots had even been fired on campus, the affidavit states. Law enforcement remained at the campus to ensure there were no threats until giving the all-clear around 2 p.m. Tech center students were released to return to their home schools and afternoon classes were canceled.
Investigators learned the Comm Center mapped the call and found it had been made outside the Fort Cobb Post Office. The number the call was made from tracked back to a nearby apartment. Deputies found Tee “hiding in the restroom of the apartment” and his phone showed a missed call from a deputy. Tee was taken in for an interview.
Deputy Dwaine Miller spoke with Tee who said he’d been at the post office and had been asked by a “white male wearing a hoodie” to borrow the phone. He said he didn’t hear what the man’s call was about or what was said. After speaking for several minutes, Tee asked for an attorney and the interview ended.
“During the interview I learned that Tee has a distinct speaking voice,” Miller stated.
The deputy listened to a copy of the initial call and after listening to the call, Miller stated, “I was able to determine that the voice of the subject who made the initial call was in fact the voice of Donny Tee,” according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.