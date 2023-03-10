MEDICINE PARK — With a snip of red ribbon by a big pair of scissors Wednesday, the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center has officially opened a station for visitors to “dig in.”

The new attraction, Excavation Station, offers a fun, interactive exhibit designed to introduce the concept of paleontology and fossils to kids, according to Rainette Rowland, executive director.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you