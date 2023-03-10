MEDICINE PARK — With a snip of red ribbon by a big pair of scissors Wednesday, the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center has officially opened a station for visitors to “dig in.”
The new attraction, Excavation Station, offers a fun, interactive exhibit designed to introduce the concept of paleontology and fossils to kids, according to Rainette Rowland, executive director.
“It’s a mock dig site that invites families to uncover bones and find fun little treasures hidden in the sand,” she said. “We have a large ammonite found near Kingston on display for visitors to see and touch as well.”
Other fossils, such as trilobites, will be introduced to the display as they are acquired and will be shared through teaching programs, said Deputy Director Nicole Brown. It all ties into young learners going deep into Oklahoma’s history.
“Our area, and Oklahoma in general, has some interesting stories to share related to paleontology and archaeology,” she said. “We are really looking forward to sharing that and encouraging visitors to seek out other exhibits and museums on the topic.”
The 12-feet by 12-feet exhibit covers 144 square feet, according to Trisha Parker, marketing director.
On Wednesday afternoon, Comanche Nation Workforce Director Angelena Ortiz and Tribe Chairman Mark Woomavovah shared the scissors and cut the ribbon officially opening the exhibit.
Parker said Comanche Nation Workforce has been and continues to be a great sponsor of this and future projects.
“Workforce is the sponsor of the exhibit, so they donated the funds to help make it possible,” she said. “We are also a participating worksite in their Youth Employment Program, which has been great.”
“They have been really great to partner with,” she said.