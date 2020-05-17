Derald and Shirley Ahlschlager, upper left, pose for a family photo last Christmas. Shirley, red top, has been fighting COVID-19 for more than two months and the family struggles to cope with the challenges of not being able to be at her side. Other family members are: front row from left, granddaughters Claire and Kate Hudson, and daughter Dawn Rinaldi. Back row from left are Derald Ahlschalger, son-in-law Matt Hudson, daughter Kristin Hudson, grandson Ryan Rinaldi, son-in-law Angelo Rinaldi and granddaughter Emily Rinaldi.