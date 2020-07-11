Citing a sense of precaution about the spread of COVID-19, the Comanche Nation is closing many of its tribal offices until July 27.
The Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) determined the closure of all tribal offices on Thursday.
The following Comanche Nation departments will remain open: Law Enforcement, Assisted Living Center, Funeral Home, Youth Shelter, Women’s Shelter, New Pathways, Transit, Prevention and Recovery Center, Food Distribution and CARES Act.
The reopening date will remain tentative.
The tribe is taking precautionary measures in order to keep employees, tribal members and the public safe during this time, according to Jolene Schonchin, tribe information director.