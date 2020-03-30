Close quarters confinement to offset the spread of COVID-19 may be an instigator to some rising domestic violence incidents in the city. It appears to be behind a pair of weekend incidents.
A Friday night domestic call was directly linked to being intoxicated and tension about the Coronavirus pandemic, according to police.
Lawton Police were shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Northwest Bell Avenue on the report of shots being fired. The caller said his female neighbor had run to his home and claimed her husband was trying to shoot her, the report states. He said she was hiding between two vehicles when he called 911.
Another witness said she’d also heard shots close by. She said she saw a woman and told her to leave her property in fear a male neighbor would shoot up her home, according to the report. The other woman then ran across the street and hid in the bushes.
More officers arrived and the threatened woman came from a home. She was “intoxicated and very hysterical,” the report states. She was taken away from the home while officers gave commands for the man inside the home to come outside. When he did he was also intoxicated and handcuffed for investigative purposes. He complied with officers.
Once the home was cleared, officers found a Glock handgun with an empty magazine. They also found 10 10mm spent shell casings in the back yard, the report states.
The woman became uncooperative with officers when they tried to speak with her. She was put into protective custody.
The man said he and the woman were drinking when she became irate. According to the report, he said “he is stressed out due to the virus going around and (the woman) didn’t help with the situation.”
Neither person admitted to having the gun and they were both released from the scene.
In a separate incident, police were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, to the 2000 block of Northwest 27th Street regarding a woman needing police assistance. When they made contact, the woman told police that a man she knows was over at her house and had assaulted her.
The woman said she’d refused to have sex with the man and when she tried to leave the room, he began hitting her with a vanity stool, the report states. While being hit in the head with the stool, the woman said one leg of the stool broke off and the man began hitting her with it. She was hit in the head and chest area with the broken leg.
When she tried to flee out the back door, the man blocked the door and began hitting her with his closed fists but she was finally able to make an escape and screamed for help, according to the report. Neighbors heard the woman’s calls for help and dialed 911. By the time police arrived, the man fled the home but left his cell phone and glasses behind.
Officers saw the woman was suffering a swollen cut to her forehead and a swollen lip with a cut inside her mouth, the reports. She also had an abrasion to her chest area that matched being struck by the broke vanity leg. She was treated by EMS who responded but refused to go the hospital, the report states.