Never has so much violence been so much fun or friendly in Lawton.
That’s because the violence that was taking place Saturday was in virtual competition with no physical fall out in the Event Center at the Fort Sill Apache Hotel Casino, 2315 E. Gore. It was intended to be an experience of camaraderie, according to the event’s visionary.
The reason for the rampages and rumbles taking place for fun inside was the first day of the All In Esports Expo at the venue. The event is open to all gamers of all ages and continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
By Thursday, over 300 gamers had registered to compete for the over $15,000 in prize money up for grabs, according to Lee Bayless, Event Center manager.
There’s something for everyone. Bayless said of the two-day event. Besides gaming competition prizes, awards would also go for cosplay contests, costume contests as well as expert seminars, quests and card game stations.
It’s the fruition of some hard work, according to Ramsey Jamoul, CEO of Unified, co-sponsors of the event. It’s taken a couple of years to set-up and make reality out of this event based in video gaming.
“It’s something we really wanted to bring to town,” he said. “We wanted to create a platform for fans and players to feel like they’re on the stage.”
Jamoul said the opportunities for multiple gaming experiences, from player to spectator or both, along with the mix of vendors and other interest and information stations offered something for everyone’s interests.
About that prize money. Jamoul said the biggest prizes are going to the weekend’s champions for Counter Strike Global Offenses and for Super Smash Brothers. Teams of five players are vying for a $10,000 total prize and the solo players of Super Smash Brothers are dueling for the $2,500 top prize.
Among the avenues for everyone who attends is the Battle Zone. Illuminated with red neon lights, you can challenge others in all the great battle games including Street Fighter II and Tekken, to name a few. Jamoul said.
Social interaction between the gamers and those on hand to view the events, as well as with their fellow gamers is as much a part of the event’s intent as anything. With competitors on stage before an audience, he said it offers a sometimes once in a lifetime opportunity for many.
“We want to let everyone play and have this bit of fame,” he said.