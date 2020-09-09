The Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies will offer an informational session that will focus on CU’s upcoming Special Education Boot Camp.
The session will be conducted over Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. To register for the informational presentation, go to https://www.cameron.edu/education/events. Registrants will receive a password-protected link to the Zoom session.
Participants will learn about the Special Education Boot Camp Pathway for becoming certified teachers and about CU’s upcoming Boot Camp course that begins Oct. 13. Those interested in attending the Special Education Boot Camp must have completed a four-year college degree with a GPA of 2.75 or higher and must apply for admission as a graduate student. A limited number of graduate tuition waivers are available. Boot Camp students are encouraged to apply for those scholarships.
Once students complete the class, they can become provisionally certified and begin teaching. They have three years to complete 18 additional hours of graduate coursework and pass the teaching certification tests.
For information about the Zoom session, email Tracy Price, Graduate/Transfer Admissions Counselor, at tprice@cameron.edu or call 580-581-6749.
For information about becoming a teacher, e-mail cuteach@cameron.edu for information about the various pathways to certification.