Residents interested in a new City of Lawton parks master plan will have an opportunity to offer comments during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
The virtual “Visioning Meeting” is set from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom, where residents will receive an overview on the parks master plan and be given a chance for public comment. Those interested in attending may pre-register on the master plan website: lawtonparksplan.com.
City officials launched the website last month, providing residents a platform to view information about the parks master plan initiative and sign up for alerts regarding upcoming engagements. The process is being funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which included an allocation for recreational expenditures. City Council members said they first wanted a new master plan to guide those recreational upgrades, and they hired the firm Halff & Associates to do that work.
The process to develop a master plan is expected to take a year, with that process to include meetings with residents and stakeholders (those involved with City of Lawton parks and recreation). The process will assess existing conditions and identify future needs for parks, sports, recreation, trails and open space, as defined by city officials.
Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director, said the finalized master plan will offer insight and data into community priorities. The first step in gauging such priorities will a Parks and Recreation Assessment Survey, which will be mailed at random throughout the next several weeks, with instructions enclosed, to households within the Lawton community.
Additional information about the process is available on the parks website, or by contacting Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple, (580) 581-3400 or jeffery.temple@lawtonok.gov.