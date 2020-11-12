Great Plains Technology Center Foundation Virtual Banquet
Beginning 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom
Registration made at gboyer@gptcfoundation.org by Nov. 16
Guest speakers:
— Retired Brig. Gen. Jesse Cross, president and CEO of Red River Science Technology, a tenant in Great Plains’ Business Development Center. Cross, a Lawton native, retired from the U.S. Army after 32 years and launched his business from his home in 2011, creating a business that provides solutions to government agencies in the areas of training, logistics, information technology and management consulting.
— Diana Hartley, a former features reporter for The Lawton Constitution, teaches nonprofit management, leadership, marketing and fundraising courses at the University of Oklahoma. She is a former marketing communications director at Moore Normal Technology Center, and owns her own consulting business, working with nonprofits, companies and associations across the region.
— Vince Orza’s career has included news broadcasting in the Oklahoma City television market; teaching business courses at Oklahoma City University and the University of Central Oklahoma; and founding and operating Eateries Inc. from 1984 to 2006, which operated and franchised a chain of restaurants in 26 states. He also is a motivational speaker.