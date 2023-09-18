Police said a woman caught stealing from a dollar store responded with a knife and a wooden pole before being arrested.

Temica Cassandra Gooden, a.k.a. Temica C. Lemmons, 46, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of larceny, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

