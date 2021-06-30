DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $300,000 bond and looking at between 20 years to life in prison after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend with a knife.
Mark Alan Spence, 37, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
Duncan police spoke with Spence’s girlfriend on Sunday regarding a domestic assault report. She said Spence assaulted her the day before. She was reporting the incident after she found out he’d been booked into the Stephens County jail on another count.
She said, “she was in fear for her life because Spence advised her if she reported the abuse, the cops would not arrive in time to save her,” according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he was on probation and feared returning to prison.
The woman described a night of terror when, she said, Spence became angry at her. She said he was on a walk in the neighborhood when she’d called him to let him know the neighbors wanted to talk. She said he became angry and started yelling at her.
When he returned home, Spence walked past the neighbors, went inside his and the woman’s home, locked the door and closed all the blinds. She said he came to her, hit her in the forehead before pushing her and the recliner over. According to the affidavit, Spence put a knife to her throat and when she asked him to quit, she said he stomped on her chest.
Investigators saw a bruise on the woman’s forehead as well as one under her chin that appeared to be in the shape of a knife blade, the affidavit states. She also had a large bruise on the left side of her chest. Investigators determined she was in a high-danger category.
Spence has prior felony convictions from Caddo County in April 2016 for kidnapping and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections record.
Spence, who is held on $300,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference.