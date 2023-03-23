Bulk debris obscures house

A mound of wood debris and housing materials fills the curbline in front of a north Lawton residence. City officials said they will begin strongly enforcing limits for curbside bulk debris, and residents who violate those limits will be assessed a premium collection charge.

 Kim McConnell/staff

Lawton residents who don’t follow the rules when setting out bulk debris will be paying for that error — literally.

Beginning April 7, the City of Lawton will assess a fee of $133.35 per hour to collect materials from residents who didn’t follow the rules in city code concerning curbside collection. The regulation applies to bulk debris cleanup. City officials said the first residents falling under that guideline will be those in Area 2, who have their bulk debris picked up on the second Wednesday of the month (or April 12).

Recommended for you