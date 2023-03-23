Lawton residents who don’t follow the rules when setting out bulk debris will be paying for that error — literally.
Beginning April 7, the City of Lawton will assess a fee of $133.35 per hour to collect materials from residents who didn’t follow the rules in city code concerning curbside collection. The regulation applies to bulk debris cleanup. City officials said the first residents falling under that guideline will be those in Area 2, who have their bulk debris picked up on the second Wednesday of the month (or April 12).
Simply stated: if you put out debris that doesn’t meet the guidelines, the city will still collect it. But rather than receiving a free pickup, you will pay the premium bulky waste collection fee of $133.35 per hour (the time starts when the crew and vehicle leave the south Lawton yard). The resulting charge will be placed on your city utility bill.
The changes stem from mandates from the City Council and Mayor Stan Booker, who said they want stricter adherence to solid waste codes to reduce the amount of loose trash and blowing debris littering the city. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said there are several factors that contribute to the problem, including residents who set out bulk debris outside the mandated times (meaning it is out for long periods of time before being collected), who don’t contain the debris in some way, or who put the debris out at abandoned houses.
Wolcott said city staff has developed a set of guidelines to address the problem. Among the changes are provisions specifying that placing debris at the curb means the customer relinquishes ownership, and that means the materials are considered abandoned and may be abated by city crews as they deem “appropriate and necessary.” That also means collecting debris in excess of city limits can be charged as a fee to utility bills.
That fee would apply to those who:
• Set out bulk debris before or after their area’s designated collection time. Debris may not be set out any earlier than the Sunday before the Wednesday collection day and no later than 7 a.m. on collection day.
• Set out more than four cubic yards. Four cubic yards is approximately the size of four clothes dryers.
• Set out household trash for bulk collection. Household trash must be placed in polycarts for weekly collection.
City regulations define bulk debris as household appliances, large and small; refrigerators and air conditioners (coolant must be evacuated by licensed HVCA professionals); mattresses and furniture; electronics; carpet and padding; flattened corrugated cardboard; lumber in lengths of 6 feet or less; fencing materials, with panels 6-feet by 8-feet or less; bagged leaves and grass clippings; and tree debris cut in lengths of 6 feet or less, with a maximum diameter of 24 inches.
City code also specifies what won’t be picked up, which includes automotive fluids, repair items and batteries; bricks and concrete; construction debris; liquid waste of any kind; hazardous waste or chemicals, to include medical waste; oils, paints and solvents; fuel storage items; and windows or glass.
Residents who are found to be in violation of bulk debris rules will be notified by a door hangar, telling them what the problem is. The debris then will be collected with a premium fee assessed.
Council members also directed a public education program that already has begun, to help residents understand the rules that govern collection of bulk debris and polycarts. Booker said the work is part of an initiative to make the community more attractive.
“We can’t accept piled up debris and blowing trash,” he said.