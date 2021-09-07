DUNCAN — Other than the technological advancements, the most noticeable difference between a modern plane and an aircraft from World War II is the sound of the engines, according to Paul Hlavaty, a member of the Commemorative Air Force.
“They’re big and they’re loud,” Hlavaty said about the 70-year-old aircraft. “You’ve never heard anything like it.”
Hlavaty credits his father, a World War II veteran, for his interest in vintage aircraft.
“My dad was a tail gunner in World War II on a B-17. I was always curious about what did, the type of planes he flew, that sort of thing. There was always that family connection if you will, particularly with the B-17,” Hlavaty said.
After retirement, Hlavaty, who has his private pilot’s license, joined the Commemorative Air Force. The CAF, as the organization is known, was founded to “acquire, restore and preserve in flying condition a complete collection of combat aircraft which were flown by all military services of the United States, and selected aircraft of other nations, for the education and enjoyment of present and future generations of Americans.”
“It takes a lot of time and money to maintain these planes,” Hlavaty said. “These aircraft are 75, 76, maybe even 77 years old in some cases. They require a lot of tender love and care. Some of their parts are still available, but it’s not uncommon for us to make a part by hand.”
In May of this year Matt Robinson, the general manager for 5B Aviation, came to Hlavaty about bringing in the CAF for a tour at the Haliburton Field Airport in Duncan.
“Some of the pilots had been asking about having an event here like an airshow or something, so I asked (Hlavaty) if he could reach out to some of his squadron about coming,” Robinson said.
As luck would have it, the CAF Airpower History Tour would be in Colorado a few days before the dates Robinson was looking at, which meant that it wouldn’t take much for the group to visit Duncan.
“We were right along the way,” Robinson said.
The Airpower History Tour will bring two World War II era aircraft to the Duncan airport, the B-29 Super-fortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL.” They will be accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman.
Visitors will be able to view all of the aircraft up close and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying. Rides can also be booked in advance online at airpowertour.org.
“If you’ve never seen planes like this before they’re worth coming out and taking a look,” Hlavaty said. “They are very impressive.