On Thursday, David Flores Villanueva learned he was sentenced to serve life in prison for the May 23, 2020, stabbing death of Shaun Loud, 41, of Lawton.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Villanueva, 41, of Cache, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder on June 24. The sentence follows a pre-sentence investigation.
Due to the violent nature of the crime, Villanueva will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, or 38 years and 3 months, before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
Villanueva must also undergo cognitive behavior therapy while in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) and must register as a violent offender, records indicate. He also will undergo two years of ODOC supervised probation upon his release.
Meaders also ordered Villanueva to pay $7,499.35 in restitution along with fines and court costs.
Villanueva was convicted by a Comanche County jury following four days of testimony. It took them three hours to reach their verdict.
Loud died from a stab wound to his left chest, according to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. He was found dead in the car wash parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Oak.
Witnesses testified that Loud and Villanueva, who was living in a shed community in the backyard of a neighboring house, had gotten into a fight inside a shed after Villanueva made accusations of theft of his phone. The fight ended with the stabbing and the witnesses said Villanueva was holding a bloody knife and told them he hated black people, the affidavit states.
Villanueva’s lawyer, Michael Amend, of Norman, offered a “stand your ground,” or self-defense perspective for the jury. However, the jury ruled otherwise.
In July 2021, Villanueva was found not guilty by a Comanche County jury of first-degree burglary following a 2018 home invasion.