On Thursday, David Flores Villanueva learned he was sentenced to serve life in prison for the May 23, 2020, stabbing death of Shaun Loud, 41, of Lawton.

Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Villanueva, 41, of Cache, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder on June 24. The sentence follows a pre-sentence investigation.

