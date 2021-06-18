A Comanche County jury found a Lawton man not guilty of first-degree burglary for an alleged 2018 home invasion. Although cleared of this case, he faces an upcoming trial for a 2020 murder.
Special Prosecutor Cotton County Assistant District Attorney David Whaley attempted to tie David Flores Villanueva with being an attacker. Villanueva’s lawyer, Al Hoch, attempted to punch holes in the argument.
And in the end, the jury found enough reasonable doubt to find Villanueva not guilty of first-degree burglary as well as a lesser instruction for illegal entry to close out this three-week jury trial docket.
Villanueva, 40, of Lawton, was on trial in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for the March 2, 2018, incident at Amanda Tamez’s home at 2513 SW J.
Tamez testified Thursday and shared a tale of her home being invaded by Virginia Tachaco Flores, Villanueva and another unidentified man. She said she’d been beaten and pepper sprayed by Flores, the unidentified man had put a gun to her head and took her iPhone and that Villanueva hit her with a wooden object. Investigators later linked a nearly-2-foot roofing hammer in Villanueva’s truck she said he’d used to hit her.
Friday morning, Flores took the stand in defense of her cousin, Villanueva. She said she’d been staying at the Tamez’s home with her then boyfriend, Travis Morgan. On the day of the incident, she and Morgan were broken up and she claimed she’d brought Villanueva and the other man over to the home to help her get her things to move out.
Flores told the jury when she saw her ex-boyfriend come out of his room in his underwear, that Tamez became the aggressor and she was defending herself. Hoch reminded the jury that Flores had been a resident of the home and had the right to come and go when she wanted as well as bring in guests.
Whaley reminded the jury that Flores didn’t have a key to Tamez’s home, nor did she receive mail at the address. He also noted that Flores is due to face trial for the same allegation, first-degree burglary.
At times, the legal battle between Whaley and Hoch appeared a verbal form of the sweet science of boxing as they verbally punched and jabbed their way throughout the two days of trial. Whaley’s attempts to land knock out blows were met with objections that at times served as jabs to stun the flow of the presentation. Other times, they served as clinches to force a reset in Whaley’s presentation.
Hoch poked holes in Tamez’s credibility in her recollection of events. He noted in the two months prior to the incident, she’d filed over a dozen police reports only to rescind them later.
Whaley argued that if the reports were false, “it’s a crime” and the police would have presented charges. None had been filed.
The prosecutor also pointed to the evidence found in Villanueva’s SUV as clear indicators Tamez’s story was true. He said intent was obvious.
“Why would you carry a can of mace and a roofing hammer to the door?” Whaley asked the jury. “Why are you wearing a mask? This is 2018, before COVID.”
Each time evidence was entered into the record, Hoch objected on the grounds clear dominion and control of the evidence was obfuscated by police.
Whaley attempted to wither the impact of Flores’ testimony. Along with having an interest in Villanueva’s case due to her own upcoming trial, he said she was also protecting her family and had a clear bias.
“Blood’s thicker than water,” he said.
Flores is scheduled to begin a non-jury trial for first-degree burglary before District Judge Emmit Tayloe at 9:15 a.m. July 22, records indicate. Whaley is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is serving as defense counsel.
Although relieved of the burglary case, Villanueva will remain in jail on a $1 million bond for a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud in May 2020. He was arrested in Duncan following a short manhunt.
Records indicate Villanueva returns to court at 9:30 a.m. July 12 before Special District Judge Susan Zwaan for his preliminary hearing in that case to be determined if he will be up for the September jury trial docket.