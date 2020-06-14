While words like “rally,” “protest” and “demonstration” have filled the zeitgeist in recent weeks, a different kind of response to the killing of George Floyd and to police brutality in general was held Friday evening on the campus of Cameron University.
About a dozen people — including Cameron faculty, current and former CU students and locals just interested in taking part — gathered at the Bentley Gardens gazebo to hold a vigil in remembrance of all victims (of all backgrounds) of police violence. And while it was not a traditional “candlelight” vigil because the late-setting sun negated the use of candles.
But rather than angrily point fingers at one side or another, this vigil was crafted to be a chance to remember, reflect and discuss. The event was sponsored by the Cameron Writing Club and the Beta Omicron Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the campus English honor society. The event’s flier promoted it as a “non-political vigil”, though William Carney, adviser for Sigma Tau Delta at Cameron, said it has become nearly impossible to separate politics from the current situation.
“I guess the better term is ‘non-partisan,’” he said. “When I talked to campus police, I told them it wouldn’t be a rally for or against anything. It’s mostly just to pay respect to victims of police violence, and people can air their grievances if they have any.”
Ashley Arredondo, a recent Cameron grad, was on hand, in part, because she helped design the flier. But she also said the Floyd case had a profound impact on her, making her want to take part in something bigger.
“I’ve been pretty worked up about the the whole thing, and I just wanted to get involved,” Arredondo said.
“This is something that is important, beyond pushing a cause on social media,” Cameron student Emily Casebeer said. “We can’t just share or post a photo and make things OK.”
The participants kept their distance for the most part, with some wearing masks. While Carney said he hopes there are not more incidents to hold vigils for, he said there are already plans to have more socially-conscious activities on campus during the summer.