Vietnam Veterans Chapter 701 will have its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bingo Country, 1826 NW 52nd.
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple accused of severely abusing toddler boys
- Hot truck, guns lead to jail, $30,000 bail
- Cops say crack causes charges
- Road rage incident captured on video
- Duo nabbed trying to steal copper
- Refuge bison auction ending after 49 years
- Recklessness with gun while drinking led to shooting death
- West Lee burglary spree under investigation by police
- Latest homicide victim identified
- Third judge tapped to hear Davis case