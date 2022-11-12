Four Vietnam veterans braved the cold and wind on Veterans Days to visit Fort Sill and honor their fallen comrades.
Major Luke Clark, retired, of Kemp, Texas; Jackie Carver, of Dora, Ala.; Paul Hanson, of Island Park, Idaho; and Dave McCray, of Oklahoma City; laid a wreath at the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Veterans Memorial in Constitution Park. The veterans come twice a year to pay their respects.
This year was extra special because they received a painting paid for by three of them. The painting depicts some of the moments experienced by air defenders during the Vietnam War. Jim Dietz, a painter from Seattle, Wash., presented the finished painting to Clark, Carver and McCray, who in turn gave the painting to the ADA Association, a group that supports Air Defense Artillery veterans. The ADA Association will oversee the placement of the painting and its care.
The veterans, along with their association, National Duster Quad Searchlight Association (NDQSA), have contributed financially to the ADA Association in the past.
“I want to say thank you,” said Brig. Gen. Randy McIntire, retired, president of the ADA Association. “Thank you for the wonderful print. It was a tough time. You kept the spirit alive.”
Dietz, an award winning, historical painter with 53 years of experience, thanked those not present who made the painting possible, including those who did not come back from Vietnam.
The painting, worth $40,000, took six to seven weeks to paint, once initial sketches were made and the design was settled upon. Carver, who first heard of the painting idea in March, talked to McCray, who offered to lay down the initial down payment. Both men eventually contributed $5,000 each before McCray suggested that Clark be included in the project. Together, the three men paid for the painting to be completed.
“Enjoy this painting for many, many years to come,” Carver said. “Dave, Luke and I will be gone one of these days. We want you to pass it on.”
Clark said that he hoped the younger generation of ADA soldiers would learn from their experience in Vietnam.
“No one wants you, but everybody needs you,” Clark said. “We did defend a lot of people and saved a lot of people. We took care of each other. We would like the new generation to get the same spirit in them.”
Clark also expressed his desire for future generations to remember what he and other Vietnam veterans went through.
“If we don’t help those in the future to remember us, know one will,” Clark said. “That came from my wife.”
Clark also credited his wife for the Vietnam Veterans memorial for the 211 air defenders who lost their lives during Vietnam and the eagle statue that is part of it. Clark, who bought the eagle during a trip to Vietnam in 2012, was going to use the statue in a water feature at his house, but his wife said no and to do something with it that had meaning. Because of her advice, it now offers a visual reminder for visitors to Fort Sill of those who died in Vietnam.
Copies of the painting will be for sale through the ADA Association gift shop, located on Fort Sill, or through their website, firsttofire.net. Proceeds from the prints will go toward another historical painting.