Painting donated to ADA at Fort Sill

Painter Jim Deitz, left of painting, and David McCray reveal the painting by Deitz while Luke Clark, far left, Jackie Carver and Melita Simley watch. Deitz presented the painting to McCray, Clark and Carver, who in turn gave the painting to the Air Defense Artillery Association, located on Fort Sill.

 Photo by Rachal Pinkerton

Four Vietnam veterans braved the cold and wind on Veterans Days to visit Fort Sill and honor their fallen comrades.

Major Luke Clark, retired, of Kemp, Texas; Jackie Carver, of Dora, Ala.; Paul Hanson, of Island Park, Idaho; and Dave McCray, of Oklahoma City; laid a wreath at the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Veterans Memorial in Constitution Park. The veterans come twice a year to pay their respects.

