Area security cameras from the scene of a Sunday morning shooting are offering Lawton police detectives more insight into the incident that left at least three injured.
The conditions of the three unidentified people who received medical care at a local hospital, however, has not been updated, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
However, Grubbs said investigators are going through new evidence to find out what happened before, during and after the eruption of gunfire in the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard. That includes determination of how many gunshots were fired.
“As far as the amount of shots, we were able to get some video footage today from cameras in the area so hopefully we can get some audio,” he said.
Police were called around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Bulgogi House restaurant and the Hangout Lounge on the report of multiple shots fired. One person was injured from the gunplay and taken to the hospital, Grubbs said. Two other people later showed up at the hospital, “separately,” with injuries related to the incident, he said.
The area of Fort Sill Boulevard, between Bessie and Carroll avenues, was closed to travel for a large part of Sunday morning into afternoon as detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene.
Grubbs said “numerous” shell casings were marked and collected, as well as other pieces of evidence, including surveillance footage.
After asking for the community’s help with surveillance footage from between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.. Sunday, Grubbs said Tuesday’s acquisition stems from a plea made Monday.
If you have video you believe could be beneficial, he said, call the LPD Criminal Investigations Division, 580-581-3240.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.