Go to swoknews.com to see video of the interview with U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole.
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- LEDC to buy Fairmont Creamery for innovation park
- Man, woman identified as victims of Friday's double-shooting
- Two killed in Friday afternoon shooting on Lawton's southwest side
- Broyles to challenge Inhofe for Senate seat
- Family and friends seek answers to LCF inmate's Feb. 13 death
- Man accused of stealing copper
- Social media harassment and threats lead to arrest warrant for stalking
- Friday deaths investigated as murder-suicide
- Surprise visitor startles woman who'd given him a ride a day prior
- Parts of refuge to close Thursday for hunt
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.