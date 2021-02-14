On Tuesday, Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Jeremiah Brown to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with two years to serve behind bars, records indicate. He’ll also have two years of DOC supervision upon release.
Brown admitted to pulling the trigger that killed 31-year-old Mark Gustafson the night of Sept. 18, 2019. Both were members of the Deadman’s Nomads motorcycle club, and Brown said the shooting was the result of a club initiation ritual gone bad.
Before receiving his sentence from Neuwirth, Brown heard from the victim’s family.
In her statement, Gustafson’s aunt, Wendy Lewis, told of a lifetime’s loss for the family and said Brown deserved no better.
“So I ask this court today to punish the man that killed my dear sweet nephew to the fullest extent,” she wrote. “No mercy as he showed no mercy when he pulled the trigger and shot him in the head. … As of right now, I can’t forgive him.”
Brown admitted to pulling the trigger after, he said, he was put on the spot by Gustafson at the clubhouse. Brown and other witnesses told investigators that Gustafson set a 9mm pistol on the bar, then picked it up and handed it to Brown, who was behind the bar, and told him to take it. Gustafson told Brown to pull the trigger of what was believed to be an unloaded gun, according to the affidavit.
Gustafson told Brown, “if you trust me,” pull the trigger of the gun pointed at his head. With a pull of a trigger, one man lay dead.
Lewis’ statement spoke of her nephew’s dreams, who he was as a child and, later, as a man and father of two boys. She cited his service as an Army Ranger and a volunteer firefighter as evidence of his character. She also spoke of the family’s pain.
“Not a day goes by I don’t think of him,” she wrote. “My heart is broken and always will be.”
Brown’s military service also was referenced in the hearing’s transcript. He was reminded that he should have known better before pulling the trigger of a gun pointed at another person.
That decision to follow through with his action has impacted the life of Gustafson’s 2-year-old son, who will never know his father, according to Tiffany Burgess, the child’s mother. She spoke of a relationship that first began to bloom when they were 12-year-olds.
“Jeremiah Brown, you have destroyed my family forever,” she wrote. “I can never get back what was stolen from Mark’s children. I can never get back what was stolen from his family. I can never get back what was stolen from me.”
Burgess believes Brown’s sentence doesn’t meet the crime. She wrote that, even without malicious intent, he pulled the trigger and knew what he was doing. While he will have opportunity to rebuild his life, Gustafson’s time has ended.
“They say to forgive but never forget, but I will never forgive you and most certainly will never forget,” she wrote. “And I hope this haunts you and eats you up inside that you stole two little boys’ father away from them for no good reason.”
“I hope you always hear the name Mark Gustafson for the rest of your pathetic life,” she concluded.
When Neuwirth asked Brown if he accepted his sentence, he replied, “Yes, sir,” according to the hearing transcript.