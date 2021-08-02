A Saturday afternoon stabbing attack at the Lawton Correctional Facility sent an inmate to the hospital for an assault he said began with a bad drug deal.
Lawton police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, to the stabbing in Building 400, Pod C, Cell 110, according to the report. The victim had been taken to a local hospital before police arrived.
The victim had several cuts and punctures on his back near his left shoulder and one puncture wound had pierced his left lung.
Blood was all over the floor in front of the cell’s bunk beds when officers inspected the scene.
Police reported prison surveillance video captured a potential suspect enter the cell around 3:18 p.m. A guard closed the door behind him and three minutes later, the emergency release button was pressed, and the person, later identified as the potential suspect, left the cell. Guards investigating the use of the emergency release button found the wounded inmate.
His potential grew to being considered the suspect after he told officers the assault was over a drug deal gone badly, the report states. He said he didn’t have anything more to say and when told video footage showed him being the last person to have contact with the victim, he replied: “I guess it is what the video shows then.”
The victim told investigators he’d had a bad deal with the suspect about some unidentified drugs. He said the drugs looked “wet” and he decided to return them, according to the report. He said the suspect believed the victim shorted him on the returned drugs. He claimed he tried to “make things right” by paying for the drugs anyway but the violence followed. He said his most recent memory was of the suspect kicking him in the face and he didn’t remember being stabbed.