Quadry Sanders, 29, has been identified as the person shot and killed by Lawton Police officers on Sunday night.
Police officers were responding to a call of a violation of a protective order about 8:30 p.m. at 1806 NW Lincoln, according to a press release from Andrew Grubbs, Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police Department.
The person who called 911 reported that Sanders was waving a gun inside the house, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Police officers who responded to the call, requested that Sanders come out of the house. He went out the side of the house and then went back inside before coming out the front. A confrontation with police occurred in front of the home and Sanders was shot, according to the press release.
Once in custody, officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived to transport Sanders to the hospital. Once at the hospital, Sanders was pronounced dead, according to the press release.
Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate.
This is the third fatal shooting involving Lawton Police officers in the past 12 months.
In November 2020, police shot and killed Duane Scott Murray III, 30, at an apartment complex in northwest Lawton. Murray was accused of breaking into an apartment and making the woman inside, believed be his ex-girlfriend, disrobe. After she escaped, she called 911. When police arrived, they found Murray wielding a gun. A standoff followed for about an hour while police attempted to negotiate with Murray. Investigators said Murray then pointed his gun at officers, who shot and killed him.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also investigate that incident and ruled in April that the shooting was justified.
The other police-involved shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park. Police were conducting a compliance check at the venue when Zonterious Johnson, 24, was found outside firing at another individual. Johnson fled when officers ordered him to stop. A short foot chase ensued and ended at an alley a block away. Johnson lifted his shirt and pulled an object, later identified as a gun, from his waistband and extended his arm. After ordering him to drop it, an officer fired six shots at Johnson. Three of the shots hits Johnson, who later died at a local hospital.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation later cleared the officer involved in the shooting.