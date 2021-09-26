On a cool September morning, roughly 100 former members of the U.S. Army’s 8th Battalion, 4th Field Artillery gathered in front of a monument to their service in Vietnam at Fort Sill’s Constitution Park.
The veterans all served in the 4th Field Artillery during the Vietnam War between 1967 and 1971. At one time, there were over 800 of them. That number has dwindled every year as fewer and fewer show up for the reunion.
“This group of people remained very close, even though Vietnam was over 50 years ago,” Charles White, a veteran of the 4th Field Artillery, said. “Sometimes, people you go through hard times with, you remember them and that’s very important.”
The battalion was activated on March 1, 1967, at Fort Sill as a 175mm gun battalion. It was deployed to the central highlands of Vietnam in July 1967, just four months after activation.
“We covered a lot of territory,” White said. “Up on the DMZ we were trading artillery with Russian-made guns, a lot of people don’t know that. We could, how do I want to say this, we could out gun them. Although, they were still fairly accurate, which is why we lost a lot of guys. Fortunately, we didn’t suffer near the casualties that a lot of the Marine units did.”
While there has always been a friendly rivalry between the Army and the Marines, White said in combat the bonds of battle were strong between the two branches.
“We were attached to the Marines the whole time we were there. They took care of us and we took care of them, we were close,” White said.
The battalion was primarily made of draftees, including White, who had been accepted into law school before Uncle Sam came calling. After he got out of the service, White returned to law school.
“I decided I’d let the Army pay for the rest of my schooling,” White said.
These reunions have been taking place each year for around 20 years. The battalion members didn’t start looking for one another until about 2000. Around six years later they raised $20,000 to erect a monument to their fallen brothers in Fort Sill’s Constitution Park, where they now hold their annual reunions.
“This monument is our pride. I think it’s the prettiest battalion monument out here,” White said.
The monument is engraved with the names of every man who was killed in action during the battalion’s deployment in Vietnam.
After the ceremony’s conclusion, many of the veterans hung around to reflect on the monument, including Lt. Col. retired Bill Kindt, whose granddaughter, Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, a Lawton native and Cameron University graduate, was on hand to watch as her grandfather read out the names of the dead during the ceremony.
Rampy also gave a keynote speech to the battalion on Saturday evening.