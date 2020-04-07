Recently The Lawton Constitution asked readers to color pictures printed in the newspaper so those pictures could be distributed to residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
On Friday, the first batch of those pictures, about 70 in all, were distributed to facilities in Lawton.
We also asked the activity directors at each facility to share pictures with our readers of the residents with their pictures. Marilyn Woods, recreation director at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, did just that. More photos of veterans with their pictures are on page 8A.
The pictures to be colored can be found in the Sunday and Monday editions of The Lawton Constitution. Or readers can color other pictures and write a note to residents of the facilities.
Pictures may be dropped of at The Lawton Constitution office at 102 SW 3rd Street; a box is located to the right of the front doors. Or pictures may be mailed to PO Box 2069, Lawton, OK 73505.