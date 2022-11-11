DUNCAN — Stephens County Veterans Council will honor local veterans Saturday with a parade through downtown Duncan.
Parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at 12th Street and Willow, with a parade start time of 10:30 a.m. at 12th Street and Main. The route will continue on 12th Street to Walnut Street, Walnut Street to 7th Street, 7th Street to Main Street, then Main Street to 11th Street. A review stand will be located in front of the Main Street Duncan office.
Council members said veterans are encouraged to be in the parade, or line the parade route to honor all the past, present and future veterans of the community.
After the parade, Elks Crossing Nursing & Rehabilitation will provide lunch to veterans and their families at Faith Church, 1404 W. Main.
CoralDenise Porch, Stephens County Veterans Council chairman, said those who want to be in the parade may register in advance by contacting her at (580) 585-1341 or coraldenise2@yahoo.com, or sign in Saturday during line-up time.