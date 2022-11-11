DUNCAN — Stephens County Veterans Council will honor local veterans Saturday with a parade through downtown Duncan.

Parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at 12th Street and Willow, with a parade start time of 10:30 a.m. at 12th Street and Main. The route will continue on 12th Street to Walnut Street, Walnut Street to 7th Street, 7th Street to Main Street, then Main Street to 11th Street. A review stand will be located in front of the Main Street Duncan office.