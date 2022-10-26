Five pieces of legislation that will benefit state veterans were signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday in downtown Lawton.
“We want to be the No. 1 state in taking care of our military personnel,” Stitt said before he signed the five bills. “We want to make sure that when people get out of the military they stay right here in Oklahoma.”
The bills Stitt signed are designed to do just that.
Senate Bill 401 exempts military retirement benefits from income tax; Senate Bill 1670 provides sales tax exemptions for widows of military members who have died in combat; House Bill 3649 provides sales tax exemption for nonprofit entities, including veteran service organizations; House Bill 3709 allows veterans in public retirement systems to purchase military service credits; and House Bill 1067 creates the Dignity in Burial Act which ensures a dignified burial for certain veterans.
“We want to make sure we are the most pro-military state in the country,” Stitt said of the bill package.
Retired soldier Nate Slate said the bills, particularly HB 3649, will help efforts to keep more veterans in the Lawton/Fort Sill community.
“This will help grow technology and prosperity across our community,” he said. “Veterans who retire immediately look for something they can do in the community. The Veterans Resource Center behind me is an example of the good things that can happen.”
The ceremony was held in front of the new Veterans Resource Center, 402 SW B. The center, which has been in the works for more than a decade, will provide housing for homeless veterans while linking veterans to any service they may need when it opens next month.