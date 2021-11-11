ELGIN — A field of white headstones stood in mute witness Wednesday to the efforts of the American Veterans Supporters club to honor the fallen at the Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Since the club was founded seven years ago, its members have traveled to the cemetery to plant a small American flag on the grave of every veteran buried here in honor of Veterans Day.
“Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to come out and thank the veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Pat Powell, the group’s president and a veteran herself, said.
Powell has been volunteering at the cemetery for over 20 years. She helped found the club as a way to give back to a community that has shown so much support for the military and its veterans over the years.
Alongside her, dutifully planting flags after Powell punches a hole into the hard earth, is Mary Fountain, the club’s secretary and the coordinator of the flag planting.
“This community has a lot of veterans,” Fountain said. “We founded this organization to help those veterans, widows, their children and the community.”
The club began planting flags around 9 a.m. Wednesday under a cold, gray November sky. While an occasional distant rumble of thunder threatened the memorial proceedings, no one was running for their cars or calling it an early morning. The club had boxes and boxes of flags to plant, and all told would plant a little over 2,000 before the end of the day.
Of course, 2,000 is only a fraction of the veterans buried in the cemetery. But other groups also were out planting flags and, eventually, every grave would have a flag before Veterans Day began in earnest.
“This is a way to say thank you to the veterans, whether they are still alive, or they are buried here,” Fountain said. “They have given up so much — sacrificing their lives and families — without them, we wouldn’t be standing here.”
Veterans Day means different things to different people, but Powell said for her, it has a singular focus — honoring veterans.
“It’s a chance to look a veteran in their eyes and to thank them for what they did for me,” Powell said, “what they did for all of us.”