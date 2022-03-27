Saturday afternoon was a time to honor veterans at VFW Post 5263.
A ceremony featuring a partnership of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Vietnam War Commemorative Program honored dozens in attendance who served their country.
Quilts of Valor Oklahoma State Coordinator Donna McCormack said of the 30 veterans to be honored with the quilts, each earned this recognition.
“We’re a national association of quilts that believe when you have signed the dotted line, you are of service to your country,” she said to the full room of honorees and friends and family. “We appreciate the time you took away from your life, this is our time to give back to you.”
Quilts of Valor recipients: Michael Baker, Kenneth Bear, David Berry, Armour Brown, Jane Buechler, Gary Chambers, Rafael Cintron, Daniel Elliott, Mark Fioritto, Oliver Freeman, Jeff Harris, William Hermann, George Hubbard, William Jackson, Ian Jefferson, John Keene, Kevin Lawrence, Eddie Lewis, John Norman, Rey Ong, Roy Palesano, Robert A. Punzlan, Gayle Rowley, Andrew Sabol, Ron Stanfield, Frank Stiltman, Charles Whalen, Bryant Williams and Pamela Williams. All but Baker and Bear were able to attend Saturday’s ceremony.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 when founder Catherine Roberts’ son, Nat, was deployed to Iraq. She and the legion of quilters who have followed suit craft the quilts with a strong sense of quality and love, according to McCormack.
The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in November 2003 and since then, over 153,000 and counting have been awarded. Just over 290,000 have been made.
McCormack said, much like the military, it takes many parts to make these quilts happen successfully; it takes teamwork. From donors to quilters, every role is important.
“Thousands of people make these quilts,” she said. “The Quilts of Valor are for honorable, dedicated military service.”
Each handcrafted quilt comes with a letter signed by all the quilters who have had a hand in its creation.
McCormack told the recipients to use their quilts and not just leave them as decoration. They are intended to warm and comfort, not collect dust.
The oldest veteran to receive a quilt is 106-years-old and the youngest, 26, according to McCormack.
During the presentations, Bryant Williams received his quilt. With its red, white and blue color motif draped over his shoulders, he had the best view in the house for the next presentation. His wife, Pamela, received her quilt.
McCormack said the couple were each the reason why they were selected for the honors.
“She put him in and he put her in,” she said. “We thank you both for your service.”
Following the quilt presentations, Vietnam Veteran lapel pins were presented by the Vietnam War Commemoration Program to all veterans who served in the time between November 1955 to May 1975, according to Pat Powell.
“We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period,” she said, “all were called to serve, and none could self-determine where they would serve.”
The message on the back of the pins given to the dozens of veterans at the ceremony offered the sentiment for the occasion and Tuesday’s observation of National Vietnam War Veterans Day:
“A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.