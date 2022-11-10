Several events are planned Friday in honor of Veterans Day.
After being called off the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comanche Indian Veterans Association will return to its traditions Friday with its 45th Annual Veterans Day Celebration and Powwow.
Events will be from 2 to 10 p.m. at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
This year’s event theme is “Honoring Our Numu Pukutsi Veterans from the Past to the Present,” according to CIVA Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko.
“CIVA will be honoring our Numu Pukutsis who have been decorated for heroism, gallantry and valor,” he said. “Two Comanche Nation veterans will also be honored they are Gregory Cole and Charles Eatmon.”
Special honors will go to all Numu Pukutsis and their families. Pohawpatchoko said families of deceased Numu Pukutsis provide a memorial flag for their veteran.
The Numu Pukutsi translates to “Crazy Dog Soldiers.” According to Comanche lore, the Pukutsi rolled out his sash, stuck the free end into the ground with an arrow and there took his stand until his death or all the enemy were killed or retreated. “
The afternoon program: War Mother’s songs, war journey songs, scalp and victory dances, gourd dance, song debut honoring the Numu Pukutsis composed by Comanche Business Committee Secretary John David Wahnee and Bubba Sovo, and honors before supper break. The evening program will consist of grand entry, social dancing and contests.
Cameron University
Cameron University has several events planned Friday.
Active duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, located on the south side of campus along Elsie Hamm Drive.
At 1 p.m., the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s award-winning Army ROTC unit, will post the colors to signal the start of the university’s Veterans Day observance. The ceremony will take place in Veterans Grove, which is located on the north side of Howell Hall and is directly south of Gore Boulevard. The ceremony is open to the public, and members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited.
Following a performance of the national anthem by CU student Grace Norbury, attendees will observe a minute of silence in honor of our nation’s veterans and active duty service men and women.
Col. Michael Stewart, Commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, will speak about the importance of Veterans Day. Stewart has served in the Army since 1998 and has seen various commands at Fort Belvoir, Fort Polk and at Fort Sill. He commanded a combat battalion in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve before coming to Fort Sill.
Cameron freshman trumpet student Owen Ellis will play “Taps” to close the ceremony.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
At Sunset Memorial Gardens, local attorney Ken Sue Doerfel will give the main address at a Veterans Day ceremony slated to begin at 2 p.m.
Comanche County Veteran’s Council
The Comanche County Veteran’s Council will observe a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Friday at the McMahon Patriotic Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park. Comanche County Veteran’s Council President George Keck will be Master of Ceremonies. John Peredo will sing the national anthem. A ceremony wreath will be placed by the Society of Military Widows. Guest speaker will be Sgt. First Class Thomas LeBlanc of Fort Sill.