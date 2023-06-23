The Comanche County Veterans Council (CCVC) is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th St.
For a donation of $10, visitors can get a meal consisting of spaghetti, a salad, a desert and a drink, according to Mary Fountain, CCVC’s treasurer and fundraiser chairperson. There will also be a silent auction with several items up for grabs, for example gift certificates from Better Design Flowers and Viridian Coffee, as well as baskets from West Wing and Blue Moon Custom Apparel. Bids can be placed on sheets that will lay next to the items.