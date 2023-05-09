For a first time in Lawton, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) came together on a day dedicated to service to pull off one more mission.

On Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill VFW Post 5263 ramped up a bridge repair effort to make sure access to the memorial featuring an anchor from the USS Oklahoma City is visitable for everyone. It was an effort built to last, according to Commander Ron Albert.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

