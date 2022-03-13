When Avery Hall, a resident of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, opened his copy of The Lawton Constitution on Wednesday, one of the first things he saw was an image of the Ukraine and U.S. flags melded together, with the word “I Stand with Ukraine” emblazoned above.
Hall felt immediately he should do something with the image, and decided to hang it in his room in the center’s blue wing.
Then, on Friday morning, Hall had an idea. He’d see if anyone at the center might be interested in signing the flag.
“I thought some of the residents might be interested in showing their support,” Hall said. “I didn’t expect that many.”
Hall began taking the image of the flag from room to room, and nearly everyone he asked wanted to sign. Standing in the lobby of the center late Friday afternoon, Hall held a newspaper page nearly completely covered by signatures.
“I’m expecting at least 15 more before I’m finished,” Hall said.
While Hall talks about the Russia invasion of Ukraine, he has tears welling in his eyes. He says that while he was only about 11 or 12 during the height of World War II, he remembers the time, and he knows what it felt like. He says he sees parallels between World War II and now.
“Putin is an animal, he’s willing to jail his own people for not supporting what he’s doing,” Hall said. “I pray every night for the people of Ukraine. I thought about praying for Putin too, but it’s no use, he’s made up his mind.”
So, Hall does what he feels like he can do for the people of Ukraine, collecting signatures from his fellow residents, hoping to be able to send the page to Ukraine with a letter expressing his feelings and those of his fellow residents.
“I intend to start writing it this weekend, and have someone help me with it, and type it up for me, to let the people of Ukraine know that Oklahoma stands with them,” Hall said.