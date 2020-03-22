The Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center on Flower Mound Road has made changes in policies because of the coronavirus.
The center has canceled all visitations, according to Michael Russell, administrator.
iPads and computers are going to be set up for various communication software such as FaceTime and Skype so that families can use technology to visit, according to Russell.
More phone calls are being made since there are no face-to-face visits. “(Before the visitation cancellations) some families would come here every day. Now that they can’t visit, they try to call every day or we call them,” Russell said.
“When we get the iPads and computers set up, that will help out,” Russell said. “The goal is to have those set up today.
“We have groups come in with bingo. Churches come in with activities. Now all those activities have been shut down,” Russell said.
Now, since there are no outside visitors bringing in activities, there are small group activities for the residents, with an emphasis on limiting the size of each group. The residents play games such as cards and dominos and watch movies.
“They seem to be taking it in stride,” Russell said. “Some are taking it hard that they don’t get to see their wife every day.”
Delivery items to residents, such as mail, packages, gifts and online orders, are still coming in, and these items are sanitized before the residents handle them, Russell said.
The main dining room is also shut down. About 50 percent of the residents used the dining room before the new protocols. The residents now eat in small groups within their respective units. Each unit is a collection of rooms consisting of 50 total residents, but the units are divided in half by a hallway, making each dining group 25 residents, according to Russell.