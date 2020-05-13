The first of five parades to show support for residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center honored occupants of Red Wing on Tuesday.
The next one today will celebrate Blue Wing. Thursday will be Yellow Wing’s turn and Friday Green Wing’s. All of these are at 3 p.m. Each wing is being honored separately to maintain social distancing, shine a light on that one wing and not overload the parking lot with vehicles, as some families are bringing seven or eight cars.
The fifth and final drive-through parade at 1 p.m. Tuesday is a special one in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. Nathan Dobbs, a veteran who’s turning 101 years old. Local car and motorcycle clubs have already made plans to be there, as the center has opened up the event for the community.
Across the nation, parades like these have become a way to reach past the lockdowns that reduce the risk of a COVID-19 incursion inside nursing facilities but unfortunately keep residents apart from their loved ones.
Marilyn Woods, center recreation director, can say she crossed one item off her bucket list by organizing the parade and driving the lead vehicle. Other vehicles driven by family members and supporters of the veterans staged at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist East, drove north on Flower Mound Road to the center’s entrance and made a full circuit of the road encircling the 200-bed facility.
From the roadside, Red Wing residents and center staff cheered on parade participants with signs and greetings for those who paused to chat with them.
“The biggest reason for having this parade is because some of (the residents) are used to seeing their families every single day, almost all day. And to be separated from them because of what’s going on is really unfortunate. Of course, safety first. But this was a great option outside of them being able to come into the building, for them to at least lay their eyes on them,” Woods said.
Center staff enlist iPads, Skype and video chats in the cause of keeping veterans in touch with their near and dear, but there’s no replacement for seeing them in person, even if it’s at a distance.
“I saw the smiles on their faces just then, so that was awesome,” Woods said after saying farewell to the people who made up the parade. “It was a lot of fun. They enjoyed it. The families enjoyed it, the veterans enjoyed it. They’ve been so excited about it. It was a really good thing.”
The signs that families brought to the parade will be collected, sanitized and hung in the veterans’ rooms so they’ll have a keepsake of their special day, Woods said, noting that some of the handmade signs contain photos and greetings that make them special.
One center resident, Bishop John A. Pearson Jr., said his adopted family was all in the parade.
“I had a whole bunch of them. I’m a bishop, and I know a lot of people,” said Pearson, who’s a member of the Church of God in Christ United.
Pearson’s time in the military extended from the closing chapter of the Korean War in 1954 until the waning days of the Vietnam War in 1974. He did a hitch in both those conflicts, the last part of the Korean War and Vietnam in 1970-71. He retired from the Army with the rank of sergeant first class.
Pearson is originally from Tennessee, but he’s lived in Lawton since 1950. He said the parade made for a nice change. He got to go outdoors and smell some fresh air, so it was a good day.
“ ‘Today is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it,’” he quoted.