Sometimes a bench is for more than sitting. Sometimes, it’s a memory.
For Avery Hall, the bench he bought and donated to the Lawton Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road, is just that. It serves to honor six fallen former service members who lived in the Veterans Center with him. They didn’t serve together, but they were brothers nonetheless.
Avery Hall bought the bench in August.
“I got lucky because it happened to have ‘welcome’ written on it, which is what I was looking for anyway,” Hall said.
Hall is 86 years old. At 17, he dropped out of high school, and after some convincing from his parents, joined the Army. He served in the Korean War first, and later served two tours in Vietnam. When he left the military, he took a job at Lawton Public Schools working as a janitor, and stayed there until he retired 24 years later.
Now he lives in the Veterans Center’s Blue Wing, the same wing that the six men lived on. They played bingo once a week, they ate together and they got to know each other.
The first of the men to die was Richard Donahew. He was a Korean War veteran who served stateside, overseeing prisoners.
Nathan Dobbs, another of the six, served in World War II as a U.S. Navy pilot. He died one week before his 101st birthday.
Dobbs wasn’t the only one of the men to have served in the second World War. Edward Tatyrek, 97, served in the Army during the war, as well as the Korean War and the war in Vietnam.
The other three men were Jack Agee, who served in Korea and Vietnam; David Gagne, who served in Vietnam; and Merle Owens, who served in the U.S. Air Force.
Hall has tried for three months to hold a dedication ceremony for his fallen friends, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept it from happening.
Finally, at the beginning of November, Hall got it added to the Lawton Veterans Center calendar, and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Hall stood in front of a crowd of staff, residents and family of the deceased men to present his bench — and to remember his friends.
The ceremony was a simple one. It opened with a prayer, and a speech from Charles Gladney, the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center administrator.
“This is a reminder to honor our friends, and to remember that this day comes to all of us,” Gladney said. “Of course, hopefully not soon.”
After Gladney, Hall took the stage. In his speech, he recalled fond memories of the men, and read their names. With each name, a bell at the corner of the auditorium tolled, echoing in the silent room as the residents bowed their heads in honor of the dead.
Hall stayed at the front of the room at the end of the ceremony, shaking hands with those who attended, and thanking the family members who came.
And the ceremony ended quietly. Residents dispersed, some staying to eat some of the cookies and drink some of the coffee at the back of the auditorium, and Hall, a plainspoken man, only had one thing to add when asked about the months-long process that led to the ceremony.
“I did it for my guys,” Hall said.