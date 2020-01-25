OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, has filed legislation designed to bring awareness to veteran suicide.
House Bill 2891 would establish “Veterans Suicide Awareness Week” in Oklahoma. If the measure passes, this would be the second week of October annually. The legislation was prompted by one of Rosecrants’ constituents, whose son died by suicide. Damien Eckstein was a U.S. Army veteran who died Oct. 14, 2013, after serving in Iraq.
“These men and women were willing to go to some pretty dark places in the world in service to this country. Now, when they are home, they need our help,” Rosecrants said. “As a lawmaker, I feel like it’s part of my duty to provide support to these individuals any way I can.”
According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report — published by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs — the most recent data suggests that veterans are 1.5 times more likely to attempt suicide than men and women who haven’t served. In 2017, 85 Oklahoma veterans died by suicide.
“This legislation is about bringing awareness to this problem and hopefully building some momentum to solve it,” Rosecrants said.
Rosecrants encourages anyone with comments or suggestions on this legislation to call 405-557-7329 or email jacob.rosecrants@gmail.com.