VELMA — Speeding on a southeast Stephens County back road is blamed for a Monday night wreck that ejected a Velma teen and sent him to the hospital with multiple injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 16-yea-old was driving a Ford F150 on Stephens County Road 1790 2 miles south and 1 mile west of Velma, shortly before midnight when he failed to negotiate a curve which caused the truck to lose its center of gravity for about 25 feet before going off the roadway and striking a bar ditch. The truck rolled approximately three times, ejecting the driver an unknown distance. Trooper Bryce Lewallen reported the truck traveled 115 feet before coming to rest.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states. He was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries.
The trooper cited speeding as the cause of the wreck.