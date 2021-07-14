DUNCAN — A domestic incident that includes allegations a man hit a pregnant witness in the stomach, assaulted police with a television, assaulted a child and more landed a Velma man in jail.
Matthew Joseph Powell, 44, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of child abuse, domestic abuse-assault and battery, escape from arrest or detention and assault and battery on a police officer, along with misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency 911 call and assault and battery, records indicate. The child abuse charge is punishable by up to life in prison and is one that, due to its violent nature, is a mandatory 85 percent to be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford was sent around 2 p.m. Friday to a domestic incident underway at 23 Park Lane in Velma. According to the probable cause affidavit, Blackford arrived to find Velma Police Officer William Darling covered in blood and Powell in handcuffs.
Darling said he’d tried to get Powell to stand up and put his hands behind his back so he could detain him. Instead, he said Powell became aggressive and took the TV off its stand and threw it, hitting Darling, the affidavit. When Powell picked up a chair to throw it, Darling said he pulled his pistol, and Powell dropped the chair. When the officer put his pistol away, he said Powell approached before he heard glass break and blood was everywhere. Another deputy arrived and helped get Powell into custody.
A witness said Powell and his girlfriend were arguing on the front porch but nothing physical was happening. According to the affidavit, when she went inside, she heard a “kid screaming” and saw Powell trying to force his way inside the home while a young child on the ground was screaming. She said she coaxed “the baby to come to her” and Powell came and grabbed the baby out of her arms and put the child back on the ground. That’s when the woman, who was 5 months pregnant, said Powell began punching her in the stomach.
Powell’s girlfriend said she’d come home from work and Powell was screaming and cussing at her, the affidavit states. She went outside and he followed her while continuing to scream. She said she took the baby inside and was putting the couch in front of the door to keep him out when he kicked in the front door, causing the door to hit her foot. She said he took her cellphone and took the baby from the couch and threw her in the yard. She also witnessed him punching the pregnant woman and said that’s when she grabbed the baby, ran back inside and locked the door to wait for police.
Powell, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.