The family and loved ones of a young man whose life ended much too soon are taking to the streets today to honor his memory by sharing in one of his great passions.
It was in the tween between New Year’s Eve and morning, Justin Greenroyd ended his life at the age of 28. Always with a smile in photos, what’s not seen appears to have been too much. And he’s gone.
Family friend Suzanne Cherry said his loss is devastating to Greenroyd’s family and friends. He was much beloved by those who knew him. She called him funny, smart and hard working young man. His loss was devastating to his family.
Parents Ronnie and Barbara Greenroyd at first kept the details of his death private. Cherry said that with Friday’s funeral for their son, they’ve realized that suicide is something that needs to be exposed and talked about. Raising awareness is the first step.
In that spirit, the Justin Greenroyd Memorial Cruise will honor his passions while alive. Through his work at Justified Details, he became known for his dedication to his craftsmanship. His second passion was his truck, considered an extension of himself. These were often reasons for his ever-present smile.
Cherry said everyone who knew Greenroyd, or anybody in the community who wishes to join this cruise is asked to meet by 1 p.m. at 1311 SW Cornish Avenue. Greenroyd’s sister Kaylee and Kim Wyatt will be lining up the vehicles in a specific order for the procession. Wait for direction for your placement.
The route will proceed eastbound on Oklahoma 7 before turning north onto Southeast 45th Street. From there, the trail returns westbound on East Gore Boulevard before diverging onto Interstate 44. Cruisers will then turn westbound on Cache Road and will continue to 6810 Cache Road as its finish line.