SOPER — A Hobart woman was hospitalized following a rainy Sunday afternoon wreck in Choctaw County blamed on inattentive driving.
Nikisha Ford, 38, was admitted to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in stable condition with multiple internal injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ford was driving a Buick LaCrosse eastbound on U.S. 70 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, she went left of center and hit a Dodge Charger driven by Brittany Record head-on, 1½ miles east of Soper, Trooper Bobby Davis reported. Record was pinned inside her vehicle for just under an hour before being freed by the Jaws of Life tool.
Davis reported Ford was pinned for 25 minutes before she was free without the use of extrication tools.
Record, 29, of Boswell, was treated and released from Choctaw Memorial, the report states.
Both drivers were reported wearing seatbelts.
Davis reported that inattentive driving was to blame for the wreck and that Ford is under investigation for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.